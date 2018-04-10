WHS wins 5-0, Reed notches 200th career victory

GOSHEN – Wilmington High School tennis coach Steve Reed won the 200th match of his 18-year varsity career Tuesday night.

The Hurricane cruised to a 5-0 win over the Warriors in SBAAC American Division action on the GHS courts.

“Everyone played well,” said Reed. “It is nice to have some better depth this year, so we can rest players and get other players (varsity) experience.”

Wilmington goes to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. Goshen is 5-4.

The match of the day came at second doubles where Jacob Romer and Caleb Reed, a pair of WHS freshmen, posted a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Three of the other four matches were 6-0, 6-0 WHS triumphs.

SUMMARY

April 10 2018

@Goshen High School

Wilmington 5 Goshen 0

Singles

• Jonathan Fender def C. Espinosa 6-0, 6-2

• Brady Henry def Z McCullah 6-0, 6-0

• Avery Bradshaw def A. Hogue 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Jack Romer, Drew Moyer def L. Jeanprevin, J. Hasse 6-0, 6-0

• Jacob Romer, Caleb Reed def J. McFadden, C. Bradley 6-3, 6-2

Steve Reed http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TN_watafour.jpg Steve Reed