WHS pulls away from BHS for 13-6 softball win

WILMINGTON – Pulling away in the end, the Wilmington High School softball team defeated Blanchester 13-6 Tuesday in a non-league game on the WHS diamond.

The loss puts Blanchester at 2-2 on the year.

“I knew we were going to face an overall solid team with one of the better pitchers in the American Division,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “Wilmington did a nice job at the plate, putting a lot of balls in play and pressuring us defensively.

“Offensively I was glad to see us make some nice in-game adjustments, something we did not do Monday night.”

The Lady Hurricane led 6-0 then saw the Ladycats battle to within 8-6 in the fifth inning.

But Wilmington plated three in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to pull away for the win.

Courtney Smart led WHS with three hits. Olivia Veidt homered and drove in four WHS teammates. Logan Osborne and Sophie Blessing had two hits each.

Kassidy Abney had three hits and two runs batted in for Blanchester. Hannah Mann and Jay Dalton also had two hits for the Ladycats.

SUMMARY

April 10 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 13 Blanchester 6

B 000-240-0…..6-8-2

W 060-232-x…..13-12-0

(6) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Tangonan 4-0-0-0 Abney 4-2-3-2 Dalton 4-1-2-0 Mann 3-1-2-1 Phillips 2-0-0-2 Patton 2-0-0-1 Rose 3-0-0-0 Henry 1-0-0-0 Curless 2-1-1-0 Oberle 2-1-0-0. TOTALS 27-6-8-6

(13) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 4-2-1-1 Blessing 4-2-2-1 Vedit 3-1-1-4 Smart 4-0-3-1 Self 3-1-1-0 Flint 3-1-1-1 Brown 1-0-1-1 South 4-2-0-0 Osborne 3-2-2-1 Hardin 0-1-0-0 Partin 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 29-13-12-10

2B: B-Mann; W-Self, Flint, Osborne

HR: W-Veidt

HBP: W-Veidt (2)

SAC: B-Phillips, Patton; W-Brown, Osborne

SB: B-Mann, Curless; W-Blessing, Flint (2), South, Partin (2), Osborne, Bickett

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Blanchester

Henry (L) 2-7-6-6-1-0

Curless 2-2-2-1-2-0

Lindsey 2-3-5-1-3-3

Wilmington

Veidt (W) 7-8-6-6-1-8

