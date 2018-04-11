Posted on by

Sugartree Ministries golf tournament June 22 at Majestic Springs


The 9th annual Sugartree Ministries golf tournament will be held June 22 at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m. A shotgun start for the event is set for 12:30 p.m.

Corporate and group sponsorship is available along with non-playing donations.

Cost for each four player team is $340.

Sugartree Ministries and its volunteers serve hot meals six days a week to people who are in need of a nitritious meal and fellowship. In addition to meals, groceries are provided to more than 100 families on a weekly basis. The facility, located at 180 E. Main St., Wilmington, also serves as a drop-in shelter and conducts substance abuse recovery meetings.

The golf tournament is the largest fund-raiser of the year for Sugartree Ministries. Last year, the event raised more than $11,000.

For more information contact Ron Cordy at 937-218-0370 or Lee Sandlin at 513-646-3452.

