Cardinals post 4-1 win over Astros

FELICITY – The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Felicity 4-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play.
The lone win for the Astros, now 2-2 on the year, came at second doubles where Josh Cline and Blake Bronson teamed for a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 win over Nathan Buckler asnd Steven Jones.
SUMMARY
April 10 2018
@Felicity-Franklin High School
Felicity 4 East Clinton 1
Singles
• Alex Pence was def by Jared Boeckmann 0-6, 0-6
• Jake Howard was def by Colten Stamper 0-6, 2-6
• Jake Olds was def by Logan Clarkson 4-6, 6-1, 5-7
Doubles
• John Cline, Hayden Pirman were def by Joey Glassmeyer, Jared Hamilton 0-6, 6-3, 4-6
• Josh Cline, Blake Bronson def Nathan Buckler, Steven Jones 6-4, 4-6, 7-6
