Cardinals post 4-1 win over Astros

FELICITY – The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Felicity 4-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play.

The lone win for the Astros, now 2-2 on the year, came at second doubles where Josh Cline and Blake Bronson teamed for a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 win over Nathan Buckler asnd Steven Jones.

SUMMARY

April 10 2018

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Felicity 4 East Clinton 1

Singles

• Alex Pence was def by Jared Boeckmann 0-6, 0-6

• Jake Howard was def by Colten Stamper 0-6, 2-6

• Jake Olds was def by Logan Clarkson 4-6, 6-1, 5-7

Doubles

• John Cline, Hayden Pirman were def by Joey Glassmeyer, Jared Hamilton 0-6, 6-3, 4-6

• Josh Cline, Blake Bronson def Nathan Buckler, Steven Jones 6-4, 4-6, 7-6