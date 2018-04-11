Anteck sets ECMS girls record at Greenfield

GREENFIELD – The East Clinton Middle School boys were third and the girls fourth Monday at a meet at the McClain High School track.

The young Astro boys were just a half point out of second place, coach Andrew Ramsey said.

Carah Anteck won the girls 1,600-meter run, breaking her own school record in the process.

SUMMARY

April 9 2018

@Greenfield quad

GIRLS RESULTS

HIGH JUMP: 4, Kenton Deaton; 8, Carah Antek

DISCUS: 4, Anna Malone; 6, Madison Cox

LONG JUMP: 6, Myah Anteck

SHOT PUT: 4, Madison Cox; 5, Anna Malone

1600 RUN:, 1, Carah Anteck; 3, Myah Anteck

200 HURDLES: 3, Kenton Deaton

800 RUN: 2, Carah Antek; 6, Myah Antek

BOYS RESULTS

TEAM SCORES:

HIGH JUMP: 7, Teddy Murphy

DISCUS: 2, Jayson Edison

SHOT PUT: 3, Jayson Edison; 10, Kane Moreton

100 DASH: 2, Landon Runyon; 8, Dylan Day

4X200 RELAY: 2, Peyton Garen, Dylan Day, Michael Horn, Landon Runyon

1600 RUN: 3, Justin Arnold; 4, Zach Vest; 5, Cooper Rack

4X100 RELAY: 4, Ryan Todd, Nathan Ellis, Jon Fast, Michael Daniel

400 DASH: 4, Michael Horn; 7, Dallas Harner

200 DASH: 2, Landon Runyon; 6, Peyton Garen

4X400 RELAY: 2, Justin Arnold, Ryan Todd, Zach Vest, Van Frye