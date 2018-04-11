Anteck sets ECMS girls record at Greenfield

GREENFIELD – The East Clinton Middle School boys were third and the girls fourth Monday at a meet at the McClain High School track.
The young Astro boys were just a half point out of second place, coach Andrew Ramsey said.
Carah Anteck won the girls 1,600-meter run, breaking her own school record in the process.
SUMMARY
April 9 2018
@Greenfield quad
GIRLS RESULTS
HIGH JUMP: 4, Kenton Deaton; 8, Carah Antek
DISCUS: 4, Anna Malone; 6, Madison Cox
LONG JUMP: 6, Myah Anteck
SHOT PUT: 4, Madison Cox; 5, Anna Malone
1600 RUN:, 1, Carah Anteck; 3, Myah Anteck
200 HURDLES: 3, Kenton Deaton
800 RUN: 2, Carah Antek; 6, Myah Antek
——-
BOYS RESULTS
TEAM SCORES:
HIGH JUMP: 7, Teddy Murphy
DISCUS: 2, Jayson Edison
SHOT PUT: 3, Jayson Edison; 10, Kane Moreton
100 DASH: 2, Landon Runyon; 8, Dylan Day
4X200 RELAY: 2, Peyton Garen, Dylan Day, Michael Horn, Landon Runyon
1600 RUN: 3, Justin Arnold; 4, Zach Vest; 5, Cooper Rack
4X100 RELAY: 4, Ryan Todd, Nathan Ellis, Jon Fast, Michael Daniel
400 DASH: 4, Michael Horn; 7, Dallas Harner
200 DASH: 2, Landon Runyon; 6, Peyton Garen
4X400 RELAY: 2, Justin Arnold, Ryan Todd, Zach Vest, Van Frye
