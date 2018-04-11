Talawanda takes two from WHS lacrosse teams

The Wilmington High School varsity and junior varsity lacrosse teams dropped a pair of matches Monday to Talawanda at Alumni Field.

The varsity goals were scored by Conner Mitchell and Bricen Cook in a 10-2 loss.

“We couldn’t get into the hands of Talawanda’s skilled shooters and it cost us,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “Offensively we need to become more efficient with our possessions, especially how with we are dominating face-offs.”

Wilmington will host Clinton-Massie 6:30 p.m. tonight at Alumni Field.

In the junior varsity match, WHS also was defeated 10-2. Logan Frazier scored both WHS goals.

“The JV team has shown improvements in all facets of the game; I’m really proud of the way battled,” Shultz said.