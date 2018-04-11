WC baseball loses pair of heartbreakers

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College baseball team remained winless in Ohio Athletic Conference play, losing a doubleheader to Otterbein 12-8 and 10-9.

In the first game, Josh Chua, Jake Hyatt and Luke Kleindl had multi-hit games for WC.

Kasey Bottorf drove in a pair of runs in an eight-run fourth inning. Joe Legin was credited with an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth. Chua and Hyatt completed the big inning with two-run singles and WC had a 8-3 lead.

Lance Fleischman took the loss for Wilmington in relief allowing four earned runs in 2.1 innings of work.

In the second game, Hyatt had an RBI triple, Kleindl added an RBI groundout, Bottorff chipped in with a run-producing single and then Hyatt added another RBI as the Quakers grabbed a 4-2 lead.

Otterbein went up 7-4 then WC tied the game on two wild pitaches and a sacrifice bunt by Daniel Hayes. Down one, WC took the lead in the eighth as Hyatt knocked in Legin and Kleindl singled in Chua.

Chua had three hits for Wilmington and Legin, Miller, Hyatt and Bottorff had two hits each. Hyatt had three RBIs and Kleindl had two of his own.

Joey Hollback had two strikeouts and allowed nine hits and eight runs in eight innings for the Quakers.

Wilmington falls to 8-18 and 0-8 in the OAC while Otterbein improves to 16-8 overall and 5-3 in the OAC.

Wilmington hosts Marietta College in a doubleheader 1 p.m. Saturday.