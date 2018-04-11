Williamsburg blitzes Blanchester 15-1

BLANCHESTER – Williamsburg defeated Blanchester 15-1 in six innings Wednesday in an SBAAC National Division softball game on the BHS diamond.

The Ladycats struck out 11 times and were held to two hits.

“I thought we battled at the plate against one of the best pitchers we will face this year and, at times, we made some nice defensive players but we were just too inconsistent offensively and defensively,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Blanchester is 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the National Division.

SUMMARY

April 11 2018

@Blanchester High School

Williamsburg 15 Blanchester 1

W 030-435…..15-13-0

B 010-000…..1-2-4

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-0-0-0 Dalton 3-0-0-0 Abney 3-0-1-0 Curless 3-0-1-2 Mann 1-0-0-0 Rose 1-0-0-0 Phillips 2-0-0-0 Oberle 2-0-0-0 Tangonen 2-0-0-0.

HR: Curless

HBP: Rose

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Curless (L) 6-13-15-7-7-1