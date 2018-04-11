Hillsboro defeats East Clinton 3-2 in tennis action

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by former South Central Ohio League rival Hillsboro, 3-2, Wednesday in non-league action.
Alex Pence and Jake Olds were 6-0, 7-5 winners at first doubles for the Astros. John and Josh Cline won by forfeit at second doubles.
East Clinton is 2-3 on the year.
SUMMARY
April 11 2018
@East Clinton High School
Hillsboro 3 East Clinton 2
Singles
• Jake Howard was def by Andrew Gunderman 3-6, 3-6
• Blake Bronson was def by Gabe Gilliland 0-6, 0-6
• Aiden Henson was def by Ethan Snapp 1-6, 0-6
Doubles
• Alex Pence, Jake Olds def Tyler Snapp, Austin Pendell 6-0, 7-5
• Josh Cline, John Cline won by forfeit
