Falcons rally to post 6-4 win over ‘Dogs

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie rallied with three runs in the sixth inning Wednesday and defeated Batavia 6-4 in SBAAC American Division baseball at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons, 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the American, trailed 4-3 going to the sixth.

Ashdain Adams doubled to start the winning then came home on Seth Goodall’s successful squeeze bunt. Goodall came home on a passed ball then Tyler Lewis had a run-scoring ground out to complete the scoring.

“We’ve lacked doing that so far this season,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “Wen we get guys on, just make sure we get the ball in play. Tonight we were better at that and good things happened for us.”

Adams pitched two scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win. Max Murray started and pitched five innings.

SUMMARY

April 11 2018

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Clinton-Massie 6 Batavia 4

B 102-010-0…..4

C 201-003-x…..6

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Richardson 3-0-0-0 Lewis 4-1-1-0 Murray 2-1-0-0 Trampler 4-0-1-1 Adams 2-1-2-1 Thomas 2-0-0-0 Mineer 1-0-0-0 Goodall 3-1-1-1 Collett 3-1-1-0 May 1-0-0-0 Branham 2-0-1-1

