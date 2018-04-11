BHS rallies to beat WHS 7-5

BLANCHESTER – Brody Rice drove in three runs and Jacksson Waialae closed the door on Williamsburg in the seventh inning as Blanchester posted a 7-5 win in SBAAC National Division play Wednesday at Bott Field.

The win puts BHS at 5-4 overall and 4-0 in the division.

Blanchester trailed 5-1 going to the plate in the fourth inning.

“I was nervous,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “This team … does not quite. This was a great come-from-behind win for us. It should give us the confidence the game is never over and anything can happen.”

Rice had a double and triple to go along with his three RBI. Cole Ficke had a hit and drove in a run. Dustin Howard had a double and RBI. Waialae and Mason Rector both singled for Blanchester.

Rice started on the mound then gave way to Waialae after walking the leadoff batter in the seventh.

“Brody had another strong outing,” Lawson said. “Always tough situation to be put in with a runner on and no outs. Jacksson slammed the door for us, though. Not too many saves in high school. That was a good one.”

