Hurricane 1-hits Warriors in 12-0 win

GOSHEN – Jake Vaughan and Alex Meyer combined on a one-hitter as Wilmington defeated Goshen 12-0 in SBAAC American Division baseball Tuesday at GHS.

The Hurricane is 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the division.

Vaughan went the first three innings, walking three. Meyer finished the final three innings, striking out two and walking two.

Stephen Krause had a big day at the plate, recording four hits and three runs batted in.

Vaughan also had three hits, a walk and two RBI. Kyler Reed had two hits and drove in three runs. Nate Lakes had a hit and walked twice.

“I was pleased with the way we hit (the ball),” WHS coach Dustin James said. “However, we are still leaving too many guys on base. We recorded 11 hits and 10 walks; we left 13 guys on base.”

