Astros stay unbeaten in National Division

FELICITY – East Clinton held off Felicity 6-5 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division baseball action to remain unbeaten in the division.

The Astros are 4-0 in the National Division.

East Clinton scored three runs in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie then held off Felicity’s rally in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

With two outs and two on in the sixth, the Astros took advantage of a Felicity error to break the tie. Justin Smith then singled home two runs to put EC on top 6-3.

Colten Vadnais picked up the pitching win in relief.

SUMMARY

April 11 2018

@Felicity High School

East Clinton 6 Felicity 5

EC 000-123-0…..6-5-4

FE 100-110-2…..5-8-6

(6) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 3-2-1-1 Michael 4-1-0-0 Smith 4-0-1-2 Arellano 2-1-1-0 M. Mitchell 2-0-1-0 Vadnais 3-0-0-0 Norman 1-0-0-0 Norris 4-0-0-0 Hall 2-0-1-0 Horn 1-0-0-0 Burkitt 2-2-0-0. TOTALS 28-6-5-3

(5) FELICITY (ab-r-h-rbi) Lindsey 3-1-0-0 Pinger 4-1-0-0 Shelton 4-0-1-1 Simpson 2-1-0-0 Swinford 4-0-2-1 Rutherford 4-1-1-0 Reeves 4-0-2-0 Armacost 4-1-2-1 Benjamin 4-0-1-1. TOTALS 33-5-8-4

2B: F-Swinford, Armacost; EC-Arellano, Hall

SB: F-Shelton, Simpson, Rutherford; EC-Arellano, Burkitt 2, M. Mitchell, Z. Mitchell 2, Smith 2

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Arellano 4.1-5-3-1-1-3

Vadnais (W) 2.2-3-2-0-1-1

Felicity

Swinford (L) 6-5-6-1-2-2

