Doubles team lead Wildcats over Falcons 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Blanchester won a pair of three-set doubles matches and edged Clinton-Massie 3-2 Wednesday in non-league tennis action on the CM courts.

Jordan Stroud and Tanner Kellerman at first doubles and Ian Heeg and Dakota McCollister at second doubles both registered three-set wins for the Wildcats.

“Both of our doubles teams went to three sets; they are improving,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

Clayton Amburgy and Austin Faucett won singles matches for Massie.

“Clayton won a tough match against a very good player in Jacob Miller,” Amburgy said.

SUMMARY

April 11 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Blanchester 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy (CM) def Jacob Miller 7-5, 6-2

• Hunter Miller (B) def Zack Hammonds 6-4, 6-2

• Austin Faucett (CM) def Brian Miller 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

• Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman (B) def Jacob Martin, Drew Keller 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

• Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister (B) def Leo Lentsch, Caden McKay 6-4, 3-6, 6-0