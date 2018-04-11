Doubles team lead Wildcats over Falcons 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Blanchester won a pair of three-set doubles matches and edged Clinton-Massie 3-2 Wednesday in non-league tennis action on the CM courts.
Jordan Stroud and Tanner Kellerman at first doubles and Ian Heeg and Dakota McCollister at second doubles both registered three-set wins for the Wildcats.
“Both of our doubles teams went to three sets; they are improving,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.
Clayton Amburgy and Austin Faucett won singles matches for Massie.
“Clayton won a tough match against a very good player in Jacob Miller,” Amburgy said.
SUMMARY
April 11 2018
@Clinton-Massie High School
Blanchester 3 Clinton-Massie 2
Singles
• Clayton Amburgy (CM) def Jacob Miller 7-5, 6-2
• Hunter Miller (B) def Zack Hammonds 6-4, 6-2
• Austin Faucett (CM) def Brian Miller 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
• Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman (B) def Jacob Martin, Drew Keller 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
• Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister (B) def Leo Lentsch, Caden McKay 6-4, 3-6, 6-0
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU