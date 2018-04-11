Lindsey, Lay lead Lauer’s ladies 15-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Led by Natalie Lay, Clinton-Massie overpowered Batavia 15-1 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division softball action at the CM field.

Lay, a freshman, had three hits, scored four runs and drove in four runs.

“I still cannot say enough about how well Natalie is playing,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “She is hitting the ball really well right now. We had several girls with two-hit performances as well. I’m pretty pleased with our overall performance the last few games.”

Lindsey Carter and Ashlie Miller both homered in the game. For Miller it was her first HR of the season.

“We had another good hitting night,” said Lauer.

The win improves the Lady Falcons to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the American.

Lindsey Carter went the first four innings on the mound then gave way to Claire Carruthers who pitched the final inning.

“Lindsey pitched another great game,” Lauer said.

SUMMARY

April 11 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 15 Batavia 1

BA 100-00…..1

CM 155-4x…..15

(15) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-2-1-1 L. Carter 4-1-1-2 Lay 3-4-3-4 Clayborn 3-1-2-2 Sivert 4-0-2-1 Carruthers 3-0-0-0 Miller 2-3-2-1 Amberger 3-2-2-0 Doan 2-2-1-1

2B: Lay, Clayborn, Sivert

HR: L. Carter, Miller

SAC: Doan

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

L. Carter (W, 4-0) 4-2-1-1-1-7

Carruthers 1-0-0-0-0-1

Natalie Lay http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_cm_5hitWilME.jpg Natalie Lay