Wilmington gets 3 in 7th for 8-5 win

GOSHEN – The Wilmington High School softball team couldn’t hold a 5-0 lead but rallied to defeat Goshen 8-5 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division play.

The Lady Hurricane scored in each of the first three innings but then saw Goshen scored three in the fourth and two more in the sixth to tie the game.

Wilmington pushed three runs across the board in the top of the eighth to secure the win.

Harlie Bickett had a big night at the plate with three hits, including a double and game-starting homerun. She also stole two bases.

Madi Flint had three hits and drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 11 2018

@Goshen High School

Wilmington 8 Goshen 5

W 311-000-3…..8

G 000-302-0…..5

(8) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 4-3-3-1 Blessing 4-1-2-0 Veidt 4-0-1-1 Smart 4-1-2-2 Self 4-1-2-1 Flint 4-1-3-2 Brown 3-0-2-0 South 4-0-0-0 Osborne 3-0-0-0 Partin 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 34-8-16-7

2B: Bickett

3B: Self

HR: Flint, Bickett

SB: Blessing, Self, Partin, Bickett 2

PITCHING

Veidt (W)

