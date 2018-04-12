Clinton-Massie defeats Wilmington lacrosse 7-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington High School lacrosse team was defeated by the Clinton-Massie club team 7-1 Wednesday at Frank Irelan Field.

Craig Schiff scored the only Hurricane goal.

“We spent more time on man down, than man up and our offense could not find the back of the net,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said.

The Hurricane coach credited the Falcons.

“Clinton Massie did a good job breaking down our transition defense,” Shultz said. “We will have to make some adjustments in practice to prepare for Friday night.”

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LAX_cm_3shotEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LAX_cmwilm_faceoffEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LAX_wil_bradleathley_cm20EC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LAX_wil_ridgedenbeam_cm6EC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LAX_cmteamEC.jpg