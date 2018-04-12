Otterbein sweeps OAC twinbill from Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Otterbein pitching handcuffed Wilmington in an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader Wednesday, 6-1 and 6-2.

Wilmington falls to 9-11 overall and 2-8 in the OAC. Otterbein now stands at 20-8 overall and 7-3 in the OAC.

Wilmington travels to Marietta College for an OAC doubleheader 1 p.m. Saturday.

In the first game, Mariyah Burkhardt scored Wilmington’s lone run on an RBI by KenDahl Bowles.

Beth Persicano had three strikeouts and three walks in six innings on the mound for the Quakers.

In the second game, WC grabbed an early lead when Savannah Hooper scored to make it 1-0.

Hooper, Alecia Kemp and Jillia Cook had hits for WC. Allison Pierce collected an RBI.

Grace Shell had two strikeouts and walked three in the nightcap and suffered the pitching loss.