WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College women’s lacrosse team was defeated by Otterbein 22-2 Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at Townsend Field.

Kelly Angevine had an unassisted goal for the Quakers in the first half then scored just 54 seconds into the second half.

Ella Young had three ground balls for WC. Kadie Grundey had six saves on 11 shots over the final 23:47 of the match for the Quakers.

Wilmington (2-10, 0-5 OAC) travels to Heidelberg University 6 p.m. Friday.