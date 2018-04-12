Astros take advantage of Tiger miscues in 5-3 win

GREENFIELD – East Clinton took advantage of four McClain errors Thursday to post a 5-3 win in non-league baseball action in Highland County.

All five of East Clinton’s runs were unearned.

“Before the game we decided our goal was to just hit the ball hard,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We hit that goal and were able to collect 11 hits and steal nine bases.”

Colton Vadnais had four of EC’s 11 hits. Zachary Mitchell and Dylan Michael had two hits each.

“Colton had one of the best hitting games of his career,” said Carey.

Brandon Norris pitched a six-hitter for the win. He struck out three.

“Brandon Norris threw another great game and filled the zone up,” Carey said. “Dylan Michael made some great plays.

SUMMARY

April 12 2018

@McClain High School

East Clinton 5 McClain 3

E 310-000-1…..5-11-3

M 011-100-0…..3-6-4

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-2-2-0 Michael 4-1-2-0 Smith 4-1-1-0 Arellano 4-0-0-0 M. Mitchell 4-1-1-2 Vadnais 4-0-4-2 Hall 4-0-1-0 Curtis 3-0-0-0 Burkitt 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 34-5-11-4

(3) McCLAIN (ab-r-h-rbi) Banks 3-0-1-0 Hutchinson 3-1-0-0 Saylers 3-0-0-0 Pollock 4-1-2-0 Ratcliff 4-0-1-0 Faulconer 2-0-1-1 Brewer 0-1-0-0 Wyatt 3-0-1-0 Vandyke 0-0-0-0 Mossbarger 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-3-6-1

2B: EC-Vadnais; M-Banks, Pollock 2

SB: EC-Hall, Michael, M. Mitchell 2, Z. Mitchell 2, Smith 2, Vadnais

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Norris (W) 7-6-3-3-4-3

McClain

Booth (L) 7-11-5-0-0-8

