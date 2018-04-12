WHS rally falls short at CHS 3-2

CENTERVILLE – A Wilmington seventh inning rally fell short Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Centerville in non-league softball action.

The Lady Hurricane trailed 3-1 going to the seventh. Harlie Bickett led off the winning with a walk and stole second. She came home on Olivia Veidt’s double.

Courtney Smart then singled but Veidt was thrown out at the plate attempting to score.

Veidt and Bickett had two hits and an RBI.

SUMMARY

April 12 2018

@Centerville High School

Centerville 3 Wilmington 2

W 000-010-1…..2-8-2

C 001-110-x…..3-10-1

(2) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 2-1-2-1 Blessing 3-0-0-0 Veidt 3-0-2-1 Smart 4-0-1-0 Self 4-0-1-0 Flint 3-0-1-0 Brown 3-0-1-0 South 3-0-0-0 Osborne 2-1-0-0. TOTALS 27-2-8-2

(3) CENTERVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sambroski 4-0-0-0 Schutter 4-1-1-0 Ross 3-1-3-0 Hilligas 4-0-3-2 Westendore 4-0-1-1 Sidwell 3-0-1-0 Demos 3-0-0-0 Gibbons 3-0-0-0 Pilgrim 3-0-1-0 Shipp 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 31-3-10-3

2B: W-Veidt, Bickett; C-Westendore, Ross 2, Schutter

HBP: W-Veidt

SB: W-Bickett 3; C-Hilligas

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Wilmington

Veidt (L) 6-10-3-3-1-3

Centerville

Sambroski (W) 5-6-1-1-3-2

Ross (S) 2-2-1-1-1-1