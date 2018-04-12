Miller time for Blanchester tennis in 3-2 win over Goshen

BLANCHESTER – It was Miller time on the Blanchester High School tennis courts Thursday afternoon.
BHS singles players Jacob Miller, Hunter Miller and Brian Miller all were victorious in a 3-2 win over Goshen in non-league play.
The win puts the Wildcats at 5-1 on the year.
Jacob Miller registered a 6-0, 6-2 win at first singles while Hunter was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at second singles. Brian came through with a 6-0, 6-1 win at third singles.
SUMMARY
April 12 2018
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 3 Goshen 2
Singles
• Jacob Miller def Gerardo Espinosa 6-0, 6-2
• Hunter Miller def Zylan McCullen 6-1, 6-0
• Brian Miller def Dylan Shelton 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
• Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman were def by Chris Bradley, Jeremy McFadden 6-4, 4-6, 3-10
• Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister were def by Luke Jeamorevn, Jake Haas 4-6, 6-7 (4-7)
