Miller time for Blanchester tennis in 3-2 win over Goshen

BLANCHESTER – It was Miller time on the Blanchester High School tennis courts Thursday afternoon.

BHS singles players Jacob Miller, Hunter Miller and Brian Miller all were victorious in a 3-2 win over Goshen in non-league play.

The win puts the Wildcats at 5-1 on the year.

Jacob Miller registered a 6-0, 6-2 win at first singles while Hunter was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at second singles. Brian came through with a 6-0, 6-1 win at third singles.

SUMMARY

April 12 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 3 Goshen 2

Singles

• Jacob Miller def Gerardo Espinosa 6-0, 6-2

• Hunter Miller def Zylan McCullen 6-1, 6-0

• Brian Miller def Dylan Shelton 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

• Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman were def by Chris Bradley, Jeremy McFadden 6-4, 4-6, 3-10

• Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister were def by Luke Jeamorevn, Jake Haas 4-6, 6-7 (4-7)

Jacob Miller | Elizabeth Clark Photo http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TEN_blan_jacobmillerEC.jpg Jacob Miller | Elizabeth Clark Photo