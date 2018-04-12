Day after 3-2 loss, EC gets 3-2 win

HILLSBORO – What a difference a night made for the East Clinton tennis team.

After losing to Hillsboro 3-2 on Wednesday, East Clinton came back and defeated the Indians 3-2 Thursday night in non-league action.

EC’s doubles teams swept their way to wins – Hayden Pirman and John Cline with a 6-4, 7-6 win at first doubles and Josh Cline and Blake Bronson with a 6-1, 6-4 win at second doubles.

Jake Olds posted a third singles win for the Astros, who 3-3 on the year.

SUMMARY

April 12 2018

@Hillsboro High School

East Clinton 3 Hillsboro 2

Singles

• Alex Pence was def by Andrew Gunderman 2-6, 3-6

• Jake Howard was def by Gabe Guilland 3-6, 4-6

• Jake Olds def Ethan Snapp 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

• Hayden Pirman, John Cline def Tyler Snapp, Austin Pendell 6-4, 7-6

• Josh Cline, Blake Bronson def Aaron Watson, Devin Gallamore 6-1, 6-4

