Day after 3-2 loss, EC gets 3-2 win

HILLSBORO – What a difference a night made for the East Clinton tennis team.
After losing to Hillsboro 3-2 on Wednesday, East Clinton came back and defeated the Indians 3-2 Thursday night in non-league action.
EC’s doubles teams swept their way to wins – Hayden Pirman and John Cline with a 6-4, 7-6 win at first doubles and Josh Cline and Blake Bronson with a 6-1, 6-4 win at second doubles.
Jake Olds posted a third singles win for the Astros, who 3-3 on the year.
SUMMARY
April 12 2018
@Hillsboro High School
East Clinton 3 Hillsboro 2
Singles
• Alex Pence was def by Andrew Gunderman 2-6, 3-6
• Jake Howard was def by Gabe Guilland 3-6, 4-6
• Jake Olds def Ethan Snapp 6-3, 6-2
Doubles
• Hayden Pirman, John Cline def Tyler Snapp, Austin Pendell 6-4, 7-6
• Josh Cline, Blake Bronson def Aaron Watson, Devin Gallamore 6-1, 6-4
