Ladycats overtake Cardinals late for 8-5 win

BLANCHESTER – Halting a three-game losing streak, the Blanchester softball team defeated Felicity-Franklin 8-5 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play on the BHS diamond.

Blanchester trailed 2-1 and 5-4 before plating four runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the lead for good. Maddie Curless slammed the door on the Cardinals in the seventh for her third win of the year.

“Maddie pitched a solid game,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “Even when we fell behind twice, we battled back each time to either tie or take the lead.”

In the sixth, Blanchester scored four runs after two were out. Kassidy Abney drove in Elecia Patton to tie the game at 5-5 then Curless brought home Jay Dalton to put the Ladycats on top. Shelbie Rose then singled home two insurance runs.

Abney finished with three hits and three runs batted in. Patton had four hits.

Blanchester is 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the National Division.

SUMMARY

April 12 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 8 Felicity 5

F 011-003-0…..5-7-1

B 100-124-x…..8-13-4

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 4-2-4-0 Dalton 3-2-0-0 Abney 4-2-3-3 Curless 3-0-2-1 Mann 2-0-0-0 Rose 4-1-2-2 Shank 3-0-0-0 Oberle 3-0-2-1 Tangonan 3-0-0-0 Phillips 1-1-0-0

2B: Abney, Oberle, Rose

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Curless (W, 3-2) 7-7-5-2-1-2

Kassidy Abney | Mark Huber Photo http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_blanAbneyhitME.jpg Kassidy Abney | Mark Huber Photo