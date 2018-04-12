CM pitchers combine for no-hitter in 15-0 win

GOSHEN – Taylor Florea and Claire Carruthers combined on a no-hitter Thursday as Clinton-Massie cruised to a 15-0 win against Goshen in SBAAC American Division softball action.

The win puts the Lady Falcons at 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the American Division.

“Monday we travel to Western Brown,” said CM coach Anthony Lauer. “We are taking the next couple days to prepare for what I believe will be a very good SBAAC battle. (WB coach) Blaine (Wallace) has a good squad. He has some good pitching in Sydney Barnes.”

Florea pitched four innings and struck out four. Carruthers mowed down the Lady Warriors in the fifth and final inning to complete the no-hitter. Neither pitcher walked a batter but Florea did hit one GHS player with a pitch.

“It’s nice to see a great team effort form these girls,” said Lauer. “They are playing really well together. We were able to get 17 hits in five innings. Very pleased with our overall effort.”

Natalie Lay had a second straight four-RBI night. Hailey Clayborn, Kelsey Carter and Victoria Sivert had two RBI each. Alexis Doan had her first homerun of the season.

SUMMARY

April 12 2018

@Goshen High School

Clinton-Massie 15 Goshen 0

C 127-41…..15-17-0

G 000-00…..0-0-3

(15) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 5-3-2-2 L. Carter 4-2-2-1 Lay 4-2-3-4 Clayborn 3-2-2-2 Sivert 4-0-3-2 Miller 3-1-1-0 Amberger 2-0-0-0 Fisher 1-0-0-0 Carruthers 4-2-3-0 Doan 3-3-1-1

2B: K. Carter 2, Lay 2, Sivert

HR: Doan

SAC: Amberger

HBP: Miller

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Florea (W) 4-0-0-0-0-4

Carruthers 1-0-0-0-0-0

HBP: By Florea, 1

