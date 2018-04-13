Curless spins Ladycats to 4-2 victory

BLANCHESTER – Maddie Curless pitched a four-hitter as Blanchester defeated Georgetown 4-2 Friday in SBAAC National Division softball action at the BHS field.

Pitching her fourth game of the week, Curless gave up one earned run while striking out two and walking two.

“She really battled, pitching out of several jams especially in the fifth and sixth innings,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Grogg said the G-Men had a runner at second in each inning but failed to score.

“Even though we did not play the cleanest game defensively, we made big plays when we needed them, including Savanna Shank’s game-ending catch near the fence in centerfield,” he said.

Morgan Oberle doubled in a run in the fourth to put Blanchester (4-3 overall, 4-1 National) up for good while Kassidy Abney hit a solo homerun in the fifth.

SUMMARY

April 13 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 4 Georgetown 2

G 000-200-0…..2-4-1

B 101-110-x…..4-6-5

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-2-2-0 Dalton 3-0-0-0 Abney 3-1-1-2 Curless 3-0-1-0 Mann 1-1-0-0 Rose 2-0-1-0 Oberle 3-0-1-1 Phillips 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 2-0-0-0.

2B: Rose, Oberle

HR: Abney

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Curless (W, 4-2) 7-4-2-1-2-2

