Wildcats sit atop National after 18-8 win

BLANCHESTER – A solid effort all the way around for Blanchester Friday produced an 18-8 win in six innings over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division baseball action at Bott Field.

The Wildcats are 7-4 overall and 6-0 in the National. East Clinton also is unbeaten in league play with a 5-0 record.

Blanchester is scheduled to host a doubleheader noon Saturday at Chillicothe Paints Stadium against Leesburg Fairfield.

“Another nice team win,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We hit the baseball up and down the lineup. We jumped on top and every time Georgetown chipped into the lead we would respond.”

Mason Rector earned the win on the mound, pitching into the fifth inning before giving way to the bullpen.

“He was really able to locate his curveball which kept them off his fastball,” Lawson said. “Dustin Howard came in behind (Rector) and did what relievers are suppose to do … throw strikes.”

Cole Ficke led BHS with three hits. Rector finished with two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs.

Brant Bandow had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Eric Patton had a hit and RBI. Howard drove in two runs and had a double. Jacksson Waialae singled and drove in three runs. Brody Rice had a double and two RBI. Jack Davidson had a single and two runs batted in.

