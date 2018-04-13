Howard win lifts EC over CM in tennis action

LEES CREEK – Jake Howard’s win at third singles lifted East Clinton to a 3-2 win over Clinton-Massie in non-league tennis Friday afternoon on the EC courts.

In a near two hour match, EC coach Bill Hrabak said, Howard defeated Austin Faucett 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 at third singles to break a 2-2 tie.

Clayton Amburgy and Zack Hammonds won singles matches for Clinton-Massie.

“It’s nice to get this week under our belt,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “We played every day this week and are ready for the weekend.”

East Clinton swept the doubles matches – Hayden Pirman and John Cline winning at first doubles and Josh Cline and Blake Bronson posting a second doubles win.

The Astros are 4-3 on the season.

SUMMARY

April 13 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy (CM) def Jake Olds (EC) 6-0, 6-0

• Zack Hammonds (CM) def Alex Pence (EC) 6-1, 6-0

• Jake Howard (EC) def Austin Faucett (CM) 2-6, 6-1, 7-5

Doubles

• Hayden Pirman, John Cline (EC) def Drew Keller, Jason Martin (CM) 2-6, 4-6

• Josh Cline, Blake Bronson (EC) def Leo Lentsch, Caden McKay (CM) 0-6, 6-7

Jake Howard http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TEN_ec_1singlesEC-1.jpg Jake Howard