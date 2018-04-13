BHS tennis team stays unbeaten in league

FELICITY – The Blanchester tennis team remained unbeaten in SBAAC National Division play Friday with a 3-2 win over Felicity.

The Wildcats posted wins at the three singles positions – Jacob, Hunter and Brian Miller – to improve to 4-0 in the National and 6-1 overall.

Jacob Miller at first singles dropped the first set then blitzed Jared Boeckman 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

“Jacob took his game to the next level, defeating an incredibly talented player relatively easily after a slow start,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said.

The BHS coach said Brian and Hunter continued their strong, steady play and the BHS doubles team are improving.

SUMMARY

April 13 2018

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Blanchester 3 Felicity 2

Singles

• Jacob Miller def Jared Boeckman 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

• Hunter Miller def Colton Stamper 7-5, 6-3

• Brian Miller def Brayden Blackburn 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

• Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman were def by Joey Glassmeyer, Jared Hamilton 3-6, 1-6

• Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister were def by Steven Jones, Logan Clarkson 3-6, 0-6

