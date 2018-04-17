City rec adult volleyball registration underway

Registration is underway for the Wilmington Parks and Recreation adult volleyball leagues.

Leagues are Monday recreational and Thursday competitive. Play is scheduled to begin May 31. Registration deadline is May 14.

Cost is $200 per team. Full payment is required by May 14. Roster with player names and addresses is required. A $25 discount is available for teams made up of 60 percent City residents. Teams that do not have a roster or 60 percent City residents will pay the full price.

For more information contact Jody Drake at the park.

