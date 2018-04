Registration is underway for the Wilmington Parks and Recreation adult co-ed soccer league.

Games are scheduled to be played on Wednesday nights June 13 through July 18. Game are two 30-minute halves of 7 v 7..

Registration ends May 14. Cost per team is $250. Players must be 18 or older to play.

For more information contact Jody Drake at the park.

