Richardson wins 2, Massie boys 2nd at Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE – Luke Richardson won two events and the Clinton-Massie boys track and field team finished second Friday at the Waynesville Invitational boys track and field meet at Spartan Community Field.

The Falcons trailed the Spartans 124 to 100. East Clinton was 11th.

Richardson won the 100-meter dash (11.6) and the 200-meter dash (23.7).

The top finisher for East Clinton was Patrick Dotson, who was fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.1).

TEAM SCORES: Waynesville 124 Clinton-Massie 100 Greeneview 81.5 Legacy Christian 61.5 Lebanon 56 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 51 Southeastern 45 Northridge 35.5 Kings 24 Yellow Springs 14 East Clinton 13.5 Waynesville B 13 East Dayton Christian 5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Josh Stover, Legacy, 5-10; 3, Taste Olberding, CM, 5-8; 5, Tanner Olberding, CM, 5-8; 7, Patrick Dotson, EC, 5-6

DISCUS: 1, Jaron Stoneburner, GV, 140-0; 9, Brendan Walters, EC, 110-10; 10, Devon Slone, EC, 95-4; 11, Nick Saddler, CM, 93-8.5

LONG JUMP: 1, Alex Barnard, CHCA, 21-1; 2, Luke Richardson, CM, 20-3.75; 5, Jeff Passarge, CM, 18-9.5; 15, Todd Wedding, EC, 16-4.25; 22, Owen Dalton, EC, 9-10.5

POLE VAULT: Results not listed

SHOT PUT: 1, Jaron Stoneburner, GV, 44-1; 6, Nick Saddler, CM, 37-9; 11, Aaron Williams, CM, 35-7; 14, Brendan Walters, EC, 30-10.5; 16, Devon Slone, EC, 29-1

4X800 RELAY: 1, Waynesville 9:02.2; 3, Clinton-Massie (Logan Fisher, Aiden Wallace, Tanner Olberding, Jacob Whitaker) 9:30.6

110 HURDLES: 4, Bryson Mills, CM, 17.8; 13, Alec McDonald, CM, 20.4

100 DASH: 1, Luke Richardson, CM, 11.6; 4, Patrick Dotson, EC, 12.1; 11, Christian Poynter, CM, 12.2; 17, Cameron Yankey, EC, 12.6

4X200 RELAY: 1, Waynesville 1:36; 3, Clinton-Massie (Hunter Cole, Tate Olberding, Dennis Yilmaz, Pabloe Hess Munoz) 1:39.8;

1600 RUN: 4, Jacob Whitaker, CM, 5:02.5; 6, Aiden Henson, EC, 5:06.2; 20, Alex Shelton, CM, 5:58.6; 24, Clayton Harrington, EC, 6:46.3

4X100 RELAY: 1, Waynesville 45.7; 2, Clinton-Massie (Christian Poynter, Bryson Mills, Tyler Beam, Luke Richardson) 45.8; 9, East Clinton (Todd Wedding, Austin Rolfe, Cameron Yankey, Patrick Dotson) 53.0

400 DASH: 6, Pablo Hess Munoz, CM, 56.8; 7, Will Calendine, CM, 57.3; 8, Todd Wedding, EC, 57.8; 19, Clayton Harrington, EC, 63.3

300 HURDLES: 3, Bryson Mills, CM, 44.1; 14, Alec McDonald, CM, 51.6

800 RUN: 3, Tanner Olberding, CM, 2:10.9; 12, Patrick Dotson, EC, 2:20.3

200 DASH: 1, Luke Richardson, CM, 23.7; 7, Dennis Yilmaz, CM, 24.9; 17, Kaleb Kingery, EC, 27.2

3200 RUN: 6, Aiden Henson, EC, 11:53.3; 8, Logan Fisher, CM, 11:59.1

4X400 RELAY: 1, Waynesville 3:36.6; 4, Clinton-Massie (Christian Poynter, Pablo Hess Munoz, Tate Olberding, Tanner Olberding) 3:46.9