Ohio Valley Hoops Classic moving to Hillsboro HS

The Ohio Valley Hoops Classic will return to Hillsboro next year, but will be moving across town from Southern State Community College to Hillsboro High School.

The OVHC had been held at Southern State Community College the past two seasons after being held at Wilmington College its first two years.

The 2018 Ohio Valley Hoops Classic will be Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

“We have another outstanding group of teams and players,” said Carroll. “Details on that will be coming later.”

Hillsboro High School is the sponsoring school for the event.

“Having it at their facility allows them the opportunity to become more involved in all aspects of the event,” said OVHC director Bennie Carroll. “Hillsboro High School has two gyms under one roof which gives us flexibility to do some things that we can’t do at SSCC. Hillsboro High School also provides a larger lobby space which will enable us to do some things to make the event a little more fan and vendor friendly.”

Carroll was appreciative of Southern State’s involvement in the event.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Southern State Community College for being our host these past two years,” he said. “We heard nothing but good things from all the participating coaches, players, school administrators and fans. We want to say a special thanks to Michelle Meddock, Matt Wells, Gary Heaton, J.R. Roush, Kelvin Gaines, Elizabeth Burkard, Jeff Montgomery, Bryan McComas, and all the Southern State staff and students who helped us present the event.”