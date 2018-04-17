Hurricane nets 4-1 road win over Vikings

MIAMISBURG – In a competitive match, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Miamisburg 4-1 Tuesday on the MHS courts.
Drew Moyer and Brady Henry posted a 6-2, 7-5 win at first doubles, the tightest match of the night.
Wilmington is 7-1 on the year.
SUMMARY
April 17 2018
@Miamisburg High School
Wilmington 4 Miamisburg 1
Singles
• Brayden Rhoads was def by Felix Sasse 4-6, 2-6
• Jonathan Fender def Michael Raj 6-2, 6-2
• Avery Bradshaw def Jacob Brooks 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry def Kareem Thomrawi, Trey Singleton 6-2, 7-5
• Jack Romer, Caleb Reed def Jon Bierley, Ethan Carey 6-3, 6-2
