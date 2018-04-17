Hurricane nets 4-1 road win over Vikings

MIAMISBURG – In a competitive match, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Miamisburg 4-1 Tuesday on the MHS courts.

Drew Moyer and Brady Henry posted a 6-2, 7-5 win at first doubles, the tightest match of the night.

Wilmington is 7-1 on the year.

SUMMARY

April 17 2018

@Miamisburg High School

Wilmington 4 Miamisburg 1

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads was def by Felix Sasse 4-6, 2-6

• Jonathan Fender def Michael Raj 6-2, 6-2

• Avery Bradshaw def Jacob Brooks 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry def Kareem Thomrawi, Trey Singleton 6-2, 7-5

• Jack Romer, Caleb Reed def Jon Bierley, Ethan Carey 6-3, 6-2

