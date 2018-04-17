Hot-hitting Falcons whip Wildcats 11-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Luke Chappie tossed a three-hitter as Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester 11-1 in five innings Tuesday in non-league baseball action at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Chappie pitched four innings and struck out three. Jay Mineer pitched an inning in relief.

Ashdain Adams, Weston Trampler and Luke Richardson had two hits each for the Falcons. Alec Thomas and Adams drove in two runs each for Massie.

“We have swung the bats the last few games with some authority, making better contact,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “We struggled early on doing that throughout the line-up. We hope to continue to build on those quality at-bats.”

Blanchester drops to 7-6 on the year but stands 6-0 in league games.

“This game was over when we got off the bus,” Blanchester coach Aaron Lawson said. “They played every phase of the game better than us.”

“We have been two totally different teams the entire year,” Lawson said. “We need to carry over our league play to our non-league games. We still have four games this week to get back on track. We need to move on and focus on the next one.”

Cole Ficke, Brant Bandow and Jack Davidson had hits for Blanchester. Davidson drove in the only BHS run.

On Saturday, the Falcons swept a doubleheader with former South Central Ohio League rival McClain, 15-5 and 9-3 in a rain-shortened game.

Weston Trampler was the dominant pitcher for Massie in the first game then Corey May picked up his first win of the season in the second game, Camp said.

At the plate, Seth Goodall and Tyler Lewis both had four hits in the two games.

