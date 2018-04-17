Broncos blank Wildcats in SBAAC crossover tennis

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis team was defeated by Western Brown 5-0 Tuesday in non-league action on the BHS courts.
The Wildcats are 6-2 on the year.
“We lost to a great team that made us better,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said.
Jacob Miller had the match of the day for the ‘Cats, falling 6-4, 5-7, 7-10.
SUMMARY
April 17 2018
@Blanchester High School
Western Brown 5 Blanchester 0
Singles
• Jacob Miller was def by Colton Rhodes 6-4, 5-7, 7-10
• Hunter Miller was def by Noah Hiler 1-6, 4-6
• Brian Miller was def by Carson Eyre 2-6, 2-6
Doubles
• Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman were def by Shawn Hull, Jack Fin 2-6, 0-6
• Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister were def by Caleb Fite, Cody Ryan 2-6, 2-6
