Broncos blank Wildcats in SBAAC crossover tennis

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis team was defeated by Western Brown 5-0 Tuesday in non-league action on the BHS courts.

The Wildcats are 6-2 on the year.

“We lost to a great team that made us better,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said.

Jacob Miller had the match of the day for the ‘Cats, falling 6-4, 5-7, 7-10.

SUMMARY

April 17 2018

@Blanchester High School

Western Brown 5 Blanchester 0

Singles

• Jacob Miller was def by Colton Rhodes 6-4, 5-7, 7-10

• Hunter Miller was def by Noah Hiler 1-6, 4-6

• Brian Miller was def by Carson Eyre 2-6, 2-6

Doubles

• Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman were def by Shawn Hull, Jack Fin 2-6, 0-6

• Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister were def by Caleb Fite, Cody Ryan 2-6, 2-6

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-6.jpg