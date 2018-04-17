East Clinton blanks CNE, now 5-3 on the year

OWENSVILLE – The East Clinton tennis team defeated Clermont Northeastern 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action in Clermont County.

The doubles team of Josh Cline and Blake Bronson improved to 5-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

The top match on the card came at first singles where Jake Olds rallied from a first set loss to record a 6-7, 6-1, 6-3 win.

The win puts East Clinton at 5-3 on the year.

SUMMARY

April 17 2018

@Clermont Northeastern

East Clinton 5 Clermont Northeastern 0

Singles

• Jake Olds def Gabe Beebe 6-7, 6-1, 6-3

• Alex Pence def Becca Werning 7-6, 6-0

• Hayden Pirman def Zaid Ahmad 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

• John Cline, Jake Howard def Jared Brown, Cole Schwarber 6-0, 6-0

• Josh Cline, Blake Bronson def Tierra Tuneburg, Erica Wetherington 6-0, 6-0

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-9.jpg