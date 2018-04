Borror tennis drops match to Miamisburg 3-2

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School tennis team was defeated by Miamisburg 3-2 Tuesday afternoon.

“They were strong at first and second singles,” Borror coach Cathy Fay said.

Ian Dalton and Isaac Martini were winners at second doubles. Brenten Nielsen was a winner by forfeit.

The young Hurricane are 3-1 on the year.

SUMMARY

April 17 2018

Singles

• Claire Burns was defeated by Sekar Dhanasekarar 3-8

• Jenna Burns was defeated by Aquitaine Dongre 3-8

• Brenten Nielsen won by default

Doubles

• Parker Henry, Trey Reed were defeated by Darshan Premkumar, Mathew Wells 0-8

• Ian Dalton, Isaac Martini defeated Kyle Byrne, Michael Nuebauer 8-2

Exhibition

• Taylor Noszka, Shayne Hendricks won 8-3

• Asher Fudge, Chandi Sharma were defeated 1-8

• Dirk Rinehart, Trey Reed were defeated 3-8