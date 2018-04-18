Blanchester boys 2nd, Astros 9th at Vern Hawkins Invitational

GEORGETOWN – Led by Derick Bowman, the Blanchester High School boys track and field team finished second Tuesday at the Vern Hawkins Invitational at Georgetown High School.

East Clinton was ninth in the boys team standings.

For the Astros, Patrick Dotson had a strong night, finishing second in the high jump, fourth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.

For Blanchester, Bowman won the 110-meter hurdles (17.4), the 300-meter hurdles (45.2) and was third in the high jump (5-6). He also was part of the winning 4×400-meter relay team along with Tanner Creager, Brent Hopkins and Ricky Davis (3:49.7).

Creager won the 800-meter run (2:07.9) by five seconds over teammate Davis.

SUMMARY

April 17 2018

Vern Hawkins Invitational

@Georgetown High School

TEAM SCORES: Bethel-Tate 101 Blanchester 92 Whiteoak 77 Batavia 70 Clermont Northeastern 69 Georgetown 62.5 Western Brown 56 Winchester Eastern 51 East Clinton 44.5 Felicity-Franklin 24

HIGH JUMP: 1, Galley (Geo) 5-8; 2, Patrick Dotson (EC) 5-8; 3, Derick Bowman (BL) 5-6; 5, Cameron Yankey (EC) 5-6; 6, Chantz Dalton (BL) 5-6

DISCUS: 1, Stamper (Eastern) 123-8; 2, Matt Grogg (BL) 114-1; 4, Brendan Walters (EC) 110-8; 8, Reighdyn Bare (BL) 103-2; 17, Devon Slone (EC) 75-3; 21, Owen Dalton (EC) 68-3

LONG JUMP: 1, Doss (Geo) 18-3; 4, Owen Dalton (EC) 16-8.5; 11, Cameron Yankey (EC) 15-1; 13, Noah Armocida (BL) 14-6.5; 15, Todd Wedding (EC) 13-11; 18, Blake Richard (BL) 13-9.5

POLE VAULT: 1, Haggerty (WB) 11-6; 5, Taylor Cochran (BL) 7-0

SHOT PUT: 1, Todd (CNE) 45-6; 4, Matt Grogg (BL) 37-5.5; 8, Reighdyn Bare (BL) 34-0; 20, Brendan Walters (EC) 28-3; 23, Devon Slone (EC) 27-0; 27, Nathan Vest (EC) 19-10

4X800 RELAY: 1, Bethel-Tate 8:52.5

110 HURDLES: 1, Derick Bowman (Blan) 17.4

100 DASH: 1, Jenkins (CNE) 11.6; 3, Patrick Dotson (EC) 11.9; 7, Cameron Yankey (EC) 12.3; 9, Lucas Thacker (BL) 12.3

4X200 RELAY: 1, Batavia 1:37.9; 4, Blanchester (Brady Phillips, Dalton Fisher, Noah Armocida, Lucas Thacker) 1:43.5; 12, Blanchester B (TJ Monhollen, Shawn Dixon, Johnathan Trivett, Zack Williams) 2:03.7

1600 RUN: 1, Coates (BT) 4:45.9; 7, Tyler Holland (BL) 5:09.75; 8, Aiden Henson (EC) 5:10.9; 13, Matt Holland (BL) 5:29.3; 18, Clayton Harrington (EC) 6:15.6

4X100 RELAY: 1, Bethel-Tate 46.5; 5, Blanchester (Brady Phillips, Brent Hopkins, Dalton Fisher, Lucas Thacker) 49.3; 8, East Clinton (Todd Wedding, Austin Rolfe, Kaleb Kingery, Cameron Yankey) 52.8; 12, Blanchester B (TJ Monhollen, Shawn Dixon, Johnathan Trivett, Zack Williams) 57.1

400 DASH: 1, Tomlin (Ge0) 54.0; 6, Todd Wedding (EC) 58.9; 11, Jasper Damewood (BL) 60.5; 12, Patrick Dotson (EC) 60.9; 13, Carter Abbott (BL) 61.3

300 HURDLES: 1, Derick Bowman (BL) 45.2

800 RUN: 1, Tanner Creager (BL) 2:07.9; 2, Ricky Davis (BL) 2:12.4; 7, Aiden Henson (EC) 2:18.8; 13, Matt Holland (BL) 2:30.1; 17, Clayton Harrington (EC) 2:54.9

200 DASH: 1, Holtke (BT) 24.2; 4, Patrick Dotson (EC) 24.7; 8, Brady Phillips (BL) 26.1; 9, Austin Rolfe (EC) 27.4

3200 RUN: 1, Clark (Batavia) 11:12.9; 4, Tyler Holland (BL) 11:27.8; 6, Aiden Henson (BL) 12:02.4

4X400 RELAY: 1, Bethel-Tate 3:41.5; 2, Blanchester (Tanner Creager, Derick Bowman, Brent Hopkins, Ricky Davis) 3:49.7

