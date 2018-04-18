Blanchester girls 2nd, EC 9th at Vern Hawkins Inv.

GEORGETOWN – Showing strong in the distance events, the Blanchester girls track and field team finished second to Winchester Eastern Tuesday at the Vern Hawkins Invitational at Georgetown High School.

East Clinton was ninth in the field. Emma Malone was fourth in the long jump for the Lady Astros, the top individual finish for ECHS.

For Blanchester, Regan Ostermeier won the shot put (36-6) and was runnerup in the discus.

On the track, Savannah Rhodes won the 3,200-meter run (13:43.2) and was second in the 1,600-meter run. Olivia Gundler hit the line first in the 1,600 (6:07.6) and was third in the 800-meter run. The 4×400-meter relay team finished third, which included Gundler.

April 17 2018

Vern Hawkins Invitational

@Georgetown High School

TEAM SCORES: Winchester Eastern 142 Blanchester 102 Clermont Northeastern 81 Western Brown 78 Batavia 73.5 Georgetown 62.5 Bethel-Tate 41 Felicity-Franklin 19 East Clinton 18 Whiteoak 18

HIGH JUMP: 1, Leonard (BT) 4-10; 9, Brittney Wheeler (EC) 4-2

DISCUS: 1, Farris (Eastern) 97-0; 2, Regan Ostermeier (BL) 95-11; 3, Alexis Davis (BL) 85-4; Saliya Geary (BL) 75-3; 11, Jade West (BL) 54-4; 12, Lauren Hadley (EC) 53-11; 15, Tia Edison (EC) 52-7; 24, Izabelle Piatt (EC) 41-6; 25, Alexia Garen (EC) 41-1

LONG JUMP: 1, Hopkins (Eastern) 15-8.5; 4, Emma Malone (EC) 12-5; 9, Alisha Mclees (EC) 10-2

POLE VAULT: 1, Fishback (CNE) 7-6

SHOT PUT: 1, Regan Ostermeier (BL) 36-6; 5, Lauren Hadley (EC) 24-6.5; 8, Lillian Brown (BL) 23-6; 11, Jade West (BL) 22-1; 13, Alexia Garen (EC) 21-5; 19, Izabelle Piatt (EC) 19-10; 22, Leanna Kaminsky (EC) 18-0

4X800 RELAY: 1, Batavia 11:12.5; 5, East Clinton (Sarah Ross, Holly Bernard, Mersadees Gulley, Alex Hughes) 15:40.3

100 HURDLES: 1, Staggs (Eastern) 17.0; 6, Shilynn Massey (Blanchester) 22.5

100 DASH: 1, Hopkins (Eastern) 12.9; 6, Emma Malone (EC) 14.2; 7, Kenzie Cottle (BL) 14.3; 13, Brittney Wheeler (EC) 14.8

4X200 RELAY: 1, Batavia 1:57

1600 RUN: 1, Olivia Gundler (BL) 6:07.6; 2, Savannah Rhodes (BL) 6:20; 11, Alex Hughes (EC) 9:01.24

4X100 RELAY: 1, Blanchester (Mandy Gerlach, Kenzie Cottle, Shilynn Massey, Asia Baldwin) 57.4; 8, East Clinton (Emma Malone, Brittney Wheeler, Reese Morgan, Alisha Mclees) 61.5

400 DASH: 1, Holt (Batavia) 63.0; 3, Alexis Davis (BL) 68.7; 15, Sarah Ross (EC) 1:29.5

300 HURDLES: 1, Staggs (Eastern) 51.3; 2, Asia Baldwin (BL) 52.1; 10, Braylynn Malone (EC) 1:11.4

800 RUN: 1, Fannin (Eastern) 2:38.5; 3, Olivia Gundler (BL) 2:39.6; 10, Ashlee Baker (BL) 3:02.6; 13, Alex Hughes (EC) 3:28.2

200 DASH: 1, Hopkins (Eastern) 28.7; 3, Kenzie Cottle (BL) 30.1; 8, Shilynn Massey (BL) 31.7; 15, Reese Morgan (EC) 34.0

3200 RUN: 1, Savannah Rhodes (BL) 13:43.2

4X400 RELAY: 1, Batavia 4:29.1; 3, Blanchester (Alexis Davis, Asia Baldwin, Mandy Gerlach, Olivia Gundler) 4:34.9

