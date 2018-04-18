Astros held to one hit in 12-0 loss to Rockets

OWENSVILLE – East Clinton had just one hit Wednesday in a 12-0 loss to Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division action.

Dylan Michael had the only hit for the Astros, a first inning single. East Clinton batters walked three times.

East Clinton pitchers walked nine Clermont Northeastern batters and surrendered 10 hits.

SUMMARY

April 18 2018

@Clermont NE High School

Clermont NE 12 East Clinton 0

EC 000-00…..0-1-1

CN 540-12…..12-10-1

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z Mitchell 3-0-0-0 Michael 3-0-1-0 Smith 2-0-0-0 Arellano 1-0-0-0 M Mitchell 1-0-0-0 Hall 1-0-0-0 Vadnais 2-0-0-0 Norris 1-0-0-0 Burkitt 2-0-0-0 Curtis 0-0-0-0 Dotson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 16-0-1-0

(12) CLERMONT NE (ab-r-h-rbi) Hickey 3-3-2-0 Dean 3-2-1-1 Amann 2-3-1-0 Pride 2-2-2-4 Spilker 1-0-0-0 King 2-1-1-2 Bricker 0-0-0-1 Ogden 4-0-1-2 Ferguson 3-0-0-0 Gilley 2-0-1-1 Holland 2-0-1-0 Corey 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 24-12-10-11

2B: CN-Amann, Pride

SB: EC-Michael; CN-King

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

M. Mitchell (L) 0.0-0-3-3-3-0

Hall 2.1-6-6-5-2-0

Smith 2.2-4-3-2-4-1

Clermont NE

Ferguson (W) 3-1-0-0-2-5

Amann 2-0-0-0-1-0

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-11.jpg