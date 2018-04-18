EC tennis hands BHS first SBAAC loss 3-2

BLANCHESTER – East Clinton handed Blanchester its first SBAAC National Division loss of the year Wednesday, 3-2, on the BHS courts.

“Today is not a surprise to me at all,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “East Clinton … played a fantastic match and will be tough to beat at their place this Monday.”

Blanchester is 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the division.

East Clinton is 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the division.

“We lost to a really good team,” Shepard said. “Like I said previously, last week we could have been 0-5 instead of 5-0.”

Jake Howard won a three-set third singles match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 for the Astros then the doubles teams swept a pair of matches.

At first doubles, John Cline and Hayden Pirman came out on top 6-2, 6-4 while the second pairing of Blake Bronson and Josh Cline won a third set tiebreak to claim the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).

Jacob and Hunter Miller won singles matches for the Wildcats.

SUMMARY

April 18 2018

@Blanchester High School

East Clinton 3 Blanchester 2

Singles

• Jacob Miller (B) def Jake Olds 6-1, 6-0

• Hunter Miller (B) def Alex Pence 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

• Jake Howard (EC) def Brian Miller 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

• John Cline, Hayden Pirman (EC) def Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman 6-2, 6-4

• Blake Bronson, Josh Cline (EC) def Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3)

Hayden Pirman | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TEN_ec_HaydenPirmanEC-1.jpg Hayden Pirman | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark John Cline | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TEN_ec_JohnClineEC-1.jpg John Cline | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark