EC tennis hands BHS first SBAAC loss 3-2

BLANCHESTER – East Clinton handed Blanchester its first SBAAC National Division loss of the year Wednesday, 3-2, on the BHS courts.
“Today is not a surprise to me at all,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “East Clinton … played a fantastic match and will be tough to beat at their place this Monday.”
Blanchester is 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the division.
East Clinton is 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the division.
“We lost to a really good team,” Shepard said. “Like I said previously, last week we could have been 0-5 instead of 5-0.”
Jake Howard won a three-set third singles match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 for the Astros then the doubles teams swept a pair of matches.
At first doubles, John Cline and Hayden Pirman came out on top 6-2, 6-4 while the second pairing of Blake Bronson and Josh Cline won a third set tiebreak to claim the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).
Jacob and Hunter Miller won singles matches for the Wildcats.
SUMMARY
April 18 2018
@Blanchester High School
East Clinton 3 Blanchester 2
Singles
• Jacob Miller (B) def Jake Olds 6-1, 6-0
• Hunter Miller (B) def Alex Pence 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
• Jake Howard (EC) def Brian Miller 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
• John Cline, Hayden Pirman (EC) def Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman 6-2, 6-4
• Blake Bronson, Josh Cline (EC) def Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3)
