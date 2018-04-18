‘Cane leads, Bucs rally, win 7-6

XENIA – Wilmington led three times and each time Xenia answered, the last of which came in the ninth inning as the Buccaneers defeated the Hurricane 7-6 in non-league baseball in Greene County.

The Hurricane is 4-3 on the year.

“We struggled at the plate and defensively,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “Our pitchers did a good job of throwing strikes but it’s difficult to beat any team when you commit eight or nine errors.”

Wilmington led 3-0 but Xenia tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second. After WHS took a 4-3 lead, the Bucs again came back to make it 4-4 in the fifth.

Wilmington went up 6-4 in the eighth inning when Grant Pickard doubled in two runs. Xenia tied the game in the bottom of the eighth and won it in the ninth on a two-out single, James said.

Stephen Krause had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for Wilmington.

Jordan Tackett, Kyler Reed, Brett Bell and Pickard had one hit each for the Hurricane.

