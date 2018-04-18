Lady Hornets sting Lady Hurricane 5-0

WILMINGTON – Monroe’s Alyssa Wagner struck out 13 as the Lady Hornets picked up a 5-0 non-league road win over Wilmington Wednesday evening at the WHS diamond.

Wagner struck out 13 Lady Hurricane and gave up just four hits. Courtney Smart had two of Wilmington’s hits.

SUMMARY

April 18 2018

@Wilmington High School

Monroe 5 Wilmington 0

M 001-011-2…..5-9-0

W 000-000-0…..0-4-2

(5) MONROE (ab-r-h-rbi) Schwab 4-1-1-2 York 4-0-0-0 Hansley 4-1-2-0 Moore 4-0-0-1 Dyke 3-0-1-0 Stevens 3-0-1-0 Ross 3-2-2-0 Wagner 3-0-1-1 Decker 2-0-1-0 Williams 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 30-5-9-4

(0) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 2-0-0-0 Self 2-0-0-0 Veidt 3-0-0-0 Smart 3-0-2-0 Blessing 2-0-1-0 Flint 3-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 Spendlove 1-0-1-0 Osborne 1-0-0-0 Hardin 2-0-0-0 McKenna 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-0-4-0

2B: M-Hansley, Ross, Decker, Wagner

HR: M-Schwab

SAC: W-Blessing

SB: M-Grace, Dyke; W-Bickett

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Monroe

Wagner (W) 7-4-0-0-2-13

Wilmington

Veidt (L) 7-9-5-5-1-3

Harlie Bickett | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_wil_bickettHR.jpg Harlie Bickett | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds Meeting on the pitcher’s mound | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_wil_huddleHR.jpg Meeting on the pitcher’s mound | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds Sophie Blessing | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_wil_sophiebHR.jpg Sophie Blessing | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds Olivia Veidt | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_wil_veidt1HR.jpg Olivia Veidt | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds Olivia Veidt | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_wil_veidt2HR.jpg Olivia Veidt | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds