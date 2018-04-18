Posted on by

Lady Hornets sting Lady Hurricane 5-0


Harlie Bickett | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds

Meeting on the pitcher's mound | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds


Sophie Blessing | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds


Olivia Veidt | News Journal Photo Haley Reynolds


WILMINGTON – Monroe’s Alyssa Wagner struck out 13 as the Lady Hornets picked up a 5-0 non-league road win over Wilmington Wednesday evening at the WHS diamond.

Wagner struck out 13 Lady Hurricane and gave up just four hits. Courtney Smart had two of Wilmington’s hits.

SUMMARY

April 18 2018

@Wilmington High School

Monroe 5 Wilmington 0

M 001-011-2…..5-9-0

W 000-000-0…..0-4-2

(5) MONROE (ab-r-h-rbi) Schwab 4-1-1-2 York 4-0-0-0 Hansley 4-1-2-0 Moore 4-0-0-1 Dyke 3-0-1-0 Stevens 3-0-1-0 Ross 3-2-2-0 Wagner 3-0-1-1 Decker 2-0-1-0 Williams 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 30-5-9-4

(0) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 2-0-0-0 Self 2-0-0-0 Veidt 3-0-0-0 Smart 3-0-2-0 Blessing 2-0-1-0 Flint 3-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 Spendlove 1-0-1-0 Osborne 1-0-0-0 Hardin 2-0-0-0 McKenna 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-0-4-0

2B: M-Hansley, Ross, Decker, Wagner

HR: M-Schwab

SAC: W-Blessing

SB: M-Grace, Dyke; W-Bickett

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Monroe

Wagner (W) 7-4-0-0-2-13

Wilmington

Veidt (L) 7-9-5-5-1-3

