Lady Hornets sting Lady Hurricane 5-0

WILMINGTON – Monroe’s Alyssa Wagner struck out 13 as the Lady Hornets picked up a 5-0 non-league road win over Wilmington Wednesday evening at the WHS diamond.
Wagner struck out 13 Lady Hurricane and gave up just four hits. Courtney Smart had two of Wilmington’s hits.
SUMMARY
April 18 2018
@Wilmington High School
Monroe 5 Wilmington 0
M 001-011-2…..5-9-0
W 000-000-0…..0-4-2
(5) MONROE (ab-r-h-rbi) Schwab 4-1-1-2 York 4-0-0-0 Hansley 4-1-2-0 Moore 4-0-0-1 Dyke 3-0-1-0 Stevens 3-0-1-0 Ross 3-2-2-0 Wagner 3-0-1-1 Decker 2-0-1-0 Williams 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 30-5-9-4
(0) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 2-0-0-0 Self 2-0-0-0 Veidt 3-0-0-0 Smart 3-0-2-0 Blessing 2-0-1-0 Flint 3-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 Spendlove 1-0-1-0 Osborne 1-0-0-0 Hardin 2-0-0-0 McKenna 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-0-4-0
2B: M-Hansley, Ross, Decker, Wagner
HR: M-Schwab
SAC: W-Blessing
SB: M-Grace, Dyke; W-Bickett
PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO
Monroe
Wagner (W) 7-4-0-0-2-13
Wilmington
Veidt (L) 7-9-5-5-1-3
