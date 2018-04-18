Lady Falcon softball takes over American Division lead

Mt. ORAB – Moving into sole possession of first place, the Clinton-Massie softball team defeated Western Brown 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division action in Brown County.

The Lady Falcons go to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in the division. The Lady Broncos are 4-1 in division play, CM coach Anthony Lauer said.

“This was a huge win,” Lauer added. “Western Brown is a really good Division I team. This was a game that I knew we had to be ready for.”

Sidney Barnes held the Lady Falcons in check early in the game but eventually Massie’s bats came alive.

“Early on we struggled a little at the plate,” Lauer said. “In the third inning, we decided to play small ball and it worked.”

Kelsey Carter tripled in the first run in the third then came back in the fifth had hit a “monstrous” three-run homerun “to dead centerfield over their scoreboard” that broke the game wide open, said Lauer.

Taylor Florea took it from there, blanking the Lady Broncos on six hits.

“Kelsey and Taylor had great games,” said Lauer. “Our team had a great game by making some nice defensive plays to keep them from scoring. Western Brown was able to get one runner on third base all night.”

Kelsey Carter finished with three hits and four runs batted in. Natalie Lady had two hits.

SUMMARY

April 18 2018

@Western Brown High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Western Brown 0

CM 001-031-0…..5-7-0

WB 000-000-0…..0-6-0

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-1-3-4 L. Carter 4-0-0-0 Lay 4-2-2-0 Clayborn 3-0-0-0 Sivert 4-0-0-0 Anderson 3-0-0-0 Carruthers 2-1-1-1 Miller 2-1-0-0 Amberger 2-1-1-0

2B: Lay 2

3B: K. Carter

HR: K. Carter

SAC: Clayborn

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Florea (W) 7-6-0-0-1-7

HBP: By Florea 2; By Western Brown (Carruthers)

