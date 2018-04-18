Falcons, Goodall power way to 9-5 win over Broncos

MT. ORAB – Seth Goodall powered a three-run homer in the third inning to propel Clinton-Massie to a 9-5 win Wednesday over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division baseball action.

The Falcons are 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the American.

Corey May started and went four innings to get the win. Brian Kennedy pitched the final three innings for the save.

“This was probably as complete a game as we’ve played all year,” Clinton-Massie coach Brian Camp said. “We hit it pretty well in stretches. We pitched well. We played great defensively, turned a couple of double plays. Our outfielders hit the cut-off man and we threw out a couple guys at third base.”

Weston Trampler led off the second inning with a homer to get the Falcons going. Up 2-1 going to the third, the Falcons made it 3-1 on a Max Murray RBI and then pushed the lead to 5-1 when Trampler drove in a couple. Following an Ashdain Adams bunt single, Goodall blasted the three-run shot for an 8-1 lead.

SUMMARY

April 18 2018

@Western Brown High School

Clinton-Massie 9 Western Brown 5

CM 026-100-0…..9

WB 013-100-0…..5

(9) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Richardson 4-1-0-0 Lewis 3-1-0-0 Murray 4-2-3-1 Trampler 3-2-3-3 Adams 2-2-1-0 Goodall 2-1-1-4 Branham 3-0-0-0 Collett 4-0-2-1 Thomas 2-0-0-0 Chappie 1-0-1-0 Mineer 1-0-0-0.

2B: CM-Murray

HR: CM-Trampler, Goodall

PITCHING

Clinton-Massie

Corey May (W)

Brian Kennedy (S)

