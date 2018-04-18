Broncos bust Falcons in SBAAC tennis

MT. ORAB – Western Brown swept the doubles matches with Clinton-Massie Wednesday and came out on top 3-2 in SBAAC American Division tennis action.

The Falcons are 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the division.

Clayton Amburgy breezed to another win at first singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Austin Faucett went three sets for his victory at third singles 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

“Our doubles teams keep battling and working hard to improve,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

SUMMARY

April 18 2018

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy def Noah Hiler 6-0, 6-0

• Zach Hammonds was def by Wesley O’Harra 6-3, 1-6, 4-6

• Austin Faucett def Cody Ryan 6-1, 2-6, 6-3

Doubles

• Jason Martin, Caden McKay were def by Shawn Hull, Jack Finn 1-6, 0-6

• Drew Keller, Leo Lentsch were def by Carson Eyre, Caleb Fite 0-6, 1-6

