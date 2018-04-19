CM boys, girls sweep honors at Fayetteville-Perry Inv.

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie boys and girls track and field teams ran away with the Fayetteville-Perry Invitational Tuesday at the Chick Brown Track complex on the CMHS campus.

The CM boys had 215 points while runnerup Goshen totaled 150. The CM girls had 204 points and second-place Goshen had 138.

Tanner Olberding had a strong night for the Falcons, winning the high jump (5-8) and the 800-meter run (2:11.9). Bryson Mills was a double-event winner, hitting the line first in both the 110-meter (17.0) and 300-meter hurdles (44.9). The distance races were all Jacob Whitaker, as the Falcon runner won the 1,600-meter (4:52.3) and 3,200-meter runs (11:12.4).

Luke Richardson (20 in long jump), Christian Poynter (11.8 in 100) and Pable Hess Munoz (24.4 in 200) also were event winners for the CM boys.

On the girls side, Clinton-Massie swept the four relays – 4×800 in 11:47.7, 4×200 in 2:02.4, 4×100 in 57.1 and 4×400 in 4:55.4.

Rylee Richardson took two firsts, the 100-meter hurdles (16.7) and the 200-meter dash (29.7). Six other individuals garnered first-place finishes to give the Lady Falcons a total of 12 event wins.

Emma Muterspaw in the 3,200-meter run (13:29.8), AJ Houseman in the 800 (2:48.2), Kaylynn Woolverton in the 300 hurdles (53.7), Katie Hughes in the 1,600 (6:21.9), Ally Wellman in the 100 (13.9) and Nora Voisey in the high jump (4-8).

SUMMARY

April 17 2018

Fayetteville Invitational

@Chick Brown Track, CMHS

BOYS RESULTS

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 215 Goshen 150 Fayetteville 40 Ripley 21 Clinton-Massie B 19 Goshen B 18 Goshen C 4 Fayetteville B 2

HIGH JUMP: 1, Tanner Olberding (CM) 5-8

DISCUS: 1, Arnold (Goshen) 126-0; 2, Treisch (CM) 97-9; Saddler (CM) 96-5; 4, Hagerman (CMB) 94-2

LONG JUMP: 1, Richardson (CM) 20-0; 2, Tanner Olberding (CM) 19-0; 5, Isaacs (CMB) 17-0

POLE VAULT: Not contested

SHOT PUT: 1, Arnold (Goshen) 40-10.5; 2, Saddler (CM) 40-1.5; 3, Beam (CM) 39-9.5; 4, Williams (CMB) 36-3.5

4X800 RELAY: 1, Goshen 9:44.2; 2, Clinton-Massie 10:53.3

110 HURDLES: 1, Mills (CM) 17.0; 2, Goings (CM) 17.1

100 DASH: 1, Poynter (CM) 11.8; 2, Beam (CM) 12.0

4X200 RELAY: 1, Goshen 1:37.3; 2, Clinton-Massie 1:38.7; 4, Clinton-Massie B 1:52.9

1600 RUN: 1, Whitaker (CM) 4:52.3

4X100 RELAY: 1, Goshen 45.9; 2, Clinton-Massie 47.4; 4, Clinton-Massie B 51.1

400 DASH: 1, Woeste (Goshen) 58.4; 2, Calendine (CM) 58.8; 3, Yilmaz (CM) 59.9

300 HURDLES: 1, Mills (CM) 44.9; 2, Goings (CM) 45.5

800 RUN: 1, Tanner Olberding (CM) 2:11.9; 4, Shelton (CM) 2:33.6

200 DASH: 1, Munoz (CM) 24.4; 2, Yilmaz (CM) 24.5; 6, Cole (CMB) 26.2

3200 RUN: 1, Whitaker (CM) 11:12.4; 2, Fisher (CM) 12.23.1

4X400 RELAY: 1, Goshen 3:47.2; 2, Clinton-Massie 3:51.2

GIRLS RESULTS

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 204 Goshen 138 Fayetteville 69 Clinton-Massie B 10 Goshen B 6 Ripley 2

HIGH JUMP: 1, Voisey (CM) 4-8; 2, Kropp (CM) 4-8; 6, Greathouse (CMB) 4-6

DISCUS: 1, Frazier (Goshen) 70-1; 4, Thatcher (CM) 53-2

LONG JUMP: 1, Lockwood (Fay) 13-0; 3, Wellman (CM) 13-0; 4, Lynch (CM) 12-7

POLE VAULT: Not contested

SHOT PUT: 1, Frazier (Goshen) 25-9; 2, Thatcher (CM) 24-7

4X800 RELAY: 1, Clinton-Massie 11:47.7

100 HURDLES: 1, Richardson (CM) 16.7; 3, Moritz (CM) 18.9

100 DASH: 1, Wellman (CM) 13.9; 3, Lynch (CM) 14.2; 5, Marshall (CMB) 15.3; 6, Grooms (CMB) 15.6

4X200 RELAY: 1, Clinton-Massie 2:02.4

1600 RUN: 1, Hughes (CM) 6:21.9; 2, Houseman (CM) 6:25.5

4X100 RELAY: 1, Clinton-Massie 57.1; 3, Clinton-Massie B 64.1

400 DASH: 1, Lockwood (Fay) 1:11.2; 2, Smith (CM) 1:12.6; 4, Wilson (CM) 1:19.9

300 HURDLES: 1, Woolverton (CM) 53.7; 2, Moritz (CM) 56.5

800 RUN: 1, Houseman (CM) 2:48.2; 3, Hughes (CM) 2:54.4

200 DASH: 1, Richardson (CM) 29.7; 2, Lynch (CM) 29.9

3200 RUN: 1, Muterspaw (CM) 13:29.8

4X400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 4:55.4

