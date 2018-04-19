Rockets blast off for 8-4 win over Astros

OWENVILLE – East Clinton put its three hits to good use Wednesday but defensive errors proved to be the downfall in an 8-4 loss to Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The Astros scored four runs on just three hits in the fourth inning to end a scoreless game through three innings. CNE had four errors on the day and none of the EC runs were earned.

But East Clinton’s 4-0 lead was short-lived as the Rockets plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.

Tristan Burkitt, Brandon Norris and Matthew Mitchell had hits for EC. Burkitt, Norris and Colton Vadnais also drove in runs.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The game report in Thursday’s News Journal and posted on the News Journal’s website Wednesday night was a game from April 10 against CNE, not April 18. The information provided for the report was incorrectly dated April 18.

SUMMARY

April 19 2018

@Clermont NE High School

Clermont NE 8 East Clinton 4

EC 000-400-0…..4-3-3

CN 000-521-x…..8-9-4

(4) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 3-0-0-0 Michael 3-0-0-0 Smith 3-0-0-0 Arellano 3-1-0-0 M. Mitchell 2-1-1-0 Hall 3-0-0-0 Vadnais 3-1-0-1 Norris 3-1-1-1 Burkitt 3-0-1-1. TOTALS 26-4-3-3

(8) CLERMONT NE (ab-r-h-rbi) Hicky 4-0-3-2 Pride 4-0-0-2 Dean 3-0-1-0 King 3-0-0-0 Cooper 2-2-1-0 Ferguson 3-2-2-1 Gilley 3-2-1-0 Spilker 2-1-0-0 Ogden 3-1-1-1. TOTALS 27-8-9-6

2B: EC-Burkett; CN-Hickey

SB: EC-Burkitt, M. Mitchell 2, Z. Mitchell, Norris, Vadnais; CN-Pride, Cooper

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Norris (L) 4-5-5-3-6-2

Hall 2-4-3-2-1-2

Clermont NE

King 2.2-1-0-0-2-4

Ogden (W) 4.1-2-4-0-0-6

