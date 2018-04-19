Wildcats bounce back, blank Rockets 5-0

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis bounced back from its first league loss with a 5-0 win over Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division tennis action.
The Wildcats are 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the National Division.
In singles play, Blanchester won all three matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.
SUMMARY
April 20 2018
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 5 Clermont NE 0
Singles
• Jacob Miller def Jared Brown 6-0, 6-0
• Hunter Miller def Clare Brinson 6-0, 6-0
• Brian Miller def Erica Wetherington 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
• Jordan Stroud, Dakota McCollister def Becca Warring, Gabe Beebe, 6-2, 6-3
• Ian Heeg, Tanner Kellerman def Zaidahmad Ahmad, Tierra Toonburg 6-1, 6-2
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU